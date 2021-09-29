South Africa: Artificial Intelligence and Journalism - Ready or Not, Here It Comes

opinion

In a world where hundreds of thousands of people from different backgrounds, locations and socioeconomic circumstances visit the homepage of a news site daily, we can use artificial intelligence to help us recommend and prioritise the important and relevant journalism that is likely to serve their needs and our goals.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The journalism fraternity is barely managing to make it out of the great disruption - digital publishing - when artificial intelligence (AI) is already being mooted as the follow-up wave that is about to hit. For many, this will trigger the human survival instinct to fill the void of uncertainty with the worst possible outcome.

Fears generally revolve around job losses in an already ravaged industry and the loss of editorial decision-making at the hands of journalists and editors. As with all innovation, a clear strategy and a focus on the potential benefits can help navigate this inevitable next chapter that is about to be written.

There are, of course, other professions that are further down the AI line, which we can look towards for inspiration. Pilots, for example, can flick the auto-pilot switch once the more technically demanding aspects of...