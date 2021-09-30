Nigerian Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday

The holiday will mark Nigeria's 61th independence day.

The federal government has declared Friday, October 1, a public holiday to mark the nation's 61st independence anniversary celebration.

The permanent secretary of Nigeria's interior ministry, Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated all Nigerians on this year's celebration of Nigeria's 61st Independence and assured of the government's commitment to tackling and eradicating all forms of challenges - be it political socio-economic and all diverse problems.

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960.

"Aregbeola said that our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa's pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials," the statement said, quoting the minister.

"A country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa's pride and beacon of hope."

While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that the nation's founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, came together for Nigeria's independence.

He therefore, called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad.