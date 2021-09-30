Nigeria: 6,000 Register As Buhari Approves Youth Confab to Address Agitation, Restiveness

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the convocation of a youth conference to chart a course for youth inclusiveness towards ending violent agitations and youth restiveness across the country.

The national youth conference to be organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is described as the replica of the National Conference organized in 2014 to chart a path for national cohesion and development.

The Conference Coordinator, Ms. Nkechi Obi and the media coordinator, Gbenga Olorunpomi, who addressed a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday disclosed that 370 youth delegates would attend physically in Abuja while others would participate virtually.

With the theme, "Energizing the Youth for Development: Inclusiveness, Governance, Security and Employment", the conference also has five thematic areas of politics and nation building, education and youth development, peace unity and security, innovation and technology, among others.

Addressing newsmen on the conference slated for October 12-15, Ms. Obi said, "There is a genuine eagerness by the youth to have a front row seat at the table and that is what this conference offers. It is clear from the data we are seeing on the website that more female online users need to register.

"We were particularly surprised that youth participation in politics is generating more interest than sports and entertainment. We are doing our best to ensure that we get the best resource persons to handle each of these critical topics."

She explained that the conference was aimed at triggering a policy direction that the youth would want the government to implement.

"The adults have done their own conference. We are now doing our own as youths and we will leverage on technology, our collective power to make our voice heard and champion the course of youth inclusiveness," Ms. Obi added.

On the selection process, she said the state governors were asked to nominate 10 youths from their respective states cutting across all social strata while others come from youth groups as well as 100 corps members to be sent by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

"So far we are getting support from many local corporations and international agencies. They all say this conference is timely and critical," she added.

On his part, Olorunpomi said the President who would declare the conference open has promised to implement the outcome of the confab, adding that the conference was in realization of the fact that youths are now the engine, the new oil and the biggest resource in the country.

"There is nothing we demand that we will not get if we are united," he said.