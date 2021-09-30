Nigeria: Fans in Frenzy As Burna Boy Set to Drop New Music With Polo G

29 September 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has revealed that his new single with Polo G, "Want Ot All" will drop this Friday as fans are already excited with the news.

Burna Boy shared the artwork for his new single with Polo G, revealing that the track will be available worldwide on Friday to joyous reactions.

The award-winning singer revealed this on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

This is the third single the Grammy winning singer is putting out this year, following Kilometre and the Don Jazzy assisted 'Question'.

In their reactions, fans have responded positively to the news of Burna Boy dropping a new single with Polo G this Friday.

Reacting to the new song; @Le_parka said, "At this point Burns Boy can sing with Enya and e go make sense."

In his post to comment on the new song, @seniormanOA said: " Can't wait for that Burna Boy and Polo G track."

Also taking to social media to give his remarks, @I_Bossy posted: "Burna Boy bout to release a song with Polo G! Hard."

The snippet of the song titled, "Want It All" is already making rounds on social media and is sounding like a proper trap-afro record.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X