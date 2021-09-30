Nigeria: Fans in Frenzy As Burna Boy Set to Drop New Music With Polo G

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has revealed that his new single with Polo G, "Want Ot All" will drop this Friday as fans are already excited with the news.

Burna Boy shared the artwork for his new single with Polo G, revealing that the track will be available worldwide on Friday to joyous reactions.

The award-winning singer revealed this on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

This is the third single the Grammy winning singer is putting out this year, following Kilometre and the Don Jazzy assisted 'Question'.

In their reactions, fans have responded positively to the news of Burna Boy dropping a new single with Polo G this Friday.

Reacting to the new song; @Le_parka said, "At this point Burns Boy can sing with Enya and e go make sense."

In his post to comment on the new song, @seniormanOA said: " Can't wait for that Burna Boy and Polo G track."

Also taking to social media to give his remarks, @I_Bossy posted: "Burna Boy bout to release a song with Polo G! Hard."

The snippet of the song titled, "Want It All" is already making rounds on social media and is sounding like a proper trap-afro record.