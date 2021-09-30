South Africa: Released - Damning Siu Report Finds At Least R72m Fruitless and Wasted, Implicates Mkhize, Doh Officials in Digital Vibes Contract

analysis

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize directly influenced the Department of Health's decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes. He and his family financially benefited from the deal, the Special Investigating Unit's long-awaited report into the matter has found.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has made damning findings against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and top Department of Health (DoH) officials in relation to the department's R150-million Digital Vibes deal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of the long-awaited report on Tuesday. It comes on the back of a series of exposés by Daily Maverick's Scorpio investigative unit, directly implicating Mkhize and his family, Digital Vibes "masterminds" Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha and several DoH officials in a string of misconduct and alleged criminal offences.

WhatsApp messages

According to the report, WhatsApp messages from Mkhize to the department's former director-general, Malebona Matsoso, support allegations that Mkhize had from the outset been involved in Digital Vibes' appointment by the department.

These messages were exchanged in 2019, before Digital Vibes landed a contract for communications services related...