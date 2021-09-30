South Africa: I'm Picking Up Bad Vibrations - ANC's Many Digital Vibes-Spiced Problems in a Time of Elections

30 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Grootes

The ANC goes into the local elections on 1 November with more and bigger problems than it had in previous campaigns -- the Digital Vibes scandal being foremost.

As the nation digests the full contents of the Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes scandal, the effect it may have on the local elections is increasingly important. While this is only the brand-new, latest, most egregious and enraging symbol of corruption within the ANC, it is important because it involved especially horrifying examples of callousness -- well-connected people running away with the money that was supposed to help citizens from contracting and dying of Covid-19.

It is also clear that the ANC is well aware that it has a mountain to climb in the aftermath of the Zondo Commission. Major questions which need to be answered are whether voters believe electing another party into power in their council will really end corruption and whether "normal" services will be restored at all. The answers are not clear.

Of all the major parties, the ANC is the only one that has to campaign in this election against its own track record in government. It is mainly the ANC councils that are...

