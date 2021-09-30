Sudan Dismantles Isis Terror Cell in Khartoum

Authorities in Sudan say they have arrested 11 foreign terrorists in a security raid that killed 5 policemen and injured others on Tuesday.

A statement published on the official page of the Sudanese Intelligence Service said the terrorist group is affiliated with Daesh, also known as ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and had reportedly been setting up a local cell made up of 15 foreigners of different nationalities.

Officials say the group had rented a furnished apartment in a building in the suburb of Jabra, southern Khartoum.

The statement stated that the group exchanged fire with the security team that conducted the raid. eventually, 11 members of the group were arrested while 4 managed to escape.

Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok mourned the Sudanese officers who were killed in the raid.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs who gave their lives defending the stability and people of our country," he said.

A security source suggested that the group could have extensions in a number of neighbourhoods in Khartoum and other cities in the country.