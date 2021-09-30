Kenya/Mali: Firat Names Provisional Harambee Stars Squad for Mali World Cup Qualifiers

New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named a 34-man provisional squad ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Mali next month.

Zambia-based centre back David 'Calabar' Owino, Greek's AEL Larisa left back Abud Omar, winger Ovella Ochieng, Simba SC defender Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango, Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez are some of the players who have made a comeback to the national team.

Michael Olunga headlines the squad that also sees KMC's Faruk Shikhalo make a return to the national team.

Stars play Mali away on October 6 before hosting the West Africans at Nyayo National Stadium on October 12. The group also has East African neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.

Others who have been recalled by Turkish coach Firat to the national team are Nkana midfielder Duke Abuya, Wazito defender Johnstone Omurwa.

Philip Mayaka (Colorado Rapids, USA), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari) and Erick Zakayo (Tusker) are some of the new faces in the national team.

Kenya is currently second in the group on two points. Under coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, Harambee Stars played out to a barren draw against Uganda on September 2 before settling for a 1-1 draw away to Amavubi Stars three days later.

The naming of the provisional squad comes two days after skipper Victor Wanyama announced his retirement from the national team.

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Faruk Shikhalo (KMC, Tanzania), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Tusker)

Defenders: Joseph Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), David Odhiambo (Napsa, Zambia), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Owino (KCB), Abud Omar (AEL Larisa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Ismael Gonzalez (Real Murcia, Spain), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Regean Otieno (KCB), Erick Zakayo (Tusker), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Philip Mayaka (Colorado Rapids, USA), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Henry Meja (Tusker, Kenya), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)