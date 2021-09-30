Kenya: Child Welfare Society of Kenya Gives Food, Books to Kibera Fire Victims

The Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) has distributed foodstuffs and stationery to victims of a fire that destroyed property in Silanga, Highrise Location in Nairobi's Lang'ata Constituency.

The books donation will benefit 256 children from 64 households whose property was destroyed by the raging fire.

The families living in Kibera slums were caught unawares by the fire that occurred in broad daylight while most tenants were away at work.

"We were getting reports of the fire from neighbours while we were away looking for work and it was impossible to salvage anything. The clothes I was wearing that day were the only ones I could call my property after the fire. Everything I owned was burned downed with the house," said Ms Mildred Kavere.

Although the fire incident happened a month ago, the affected families were left in constant need of support, which led Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir to seek the support of the CWSK to help the affected children stay in school.

Helping vulnerable children

"The Child Welfare Society of Kenya has been instrumental in helping the vulnerable children in our community especially during calamities," said Highrise Location Chief Samuel Kimondo during the distribution of the aid to the affected families.

"I remember in June when floods hit our area and our people again lost a lot of their property in Mugumoini and Lindi areas the organisation came with mattresses and blankets, food and school materials for the children. This was distributed to about 1,000 families that had been affected," he added.

The chief urged the CWSK to continue helping the needy in his area and elsewhere.

Speaking on behalf of the society, CWSK CEO Irene Mureithi urged parents to be vigilant and protect their children from sex predators and other dangers lurking in the society. She said children are the future of the world and they must, therefore, be protected "if we are to have a better world in future".

"There has been insistence on the welfare of girls, but CWSK is for the welfare of all children -- boys and girls alike. There are many dangers that face boys too and we must protect them. We must teach our boys to respect and protect girls and when they are older, they will not forget. That is how to guarantee a bright future for all," she said.

This year alone, CWSK has supported over 10,000 children in Nairobi who have been affected by different calamities ranging from floods to fire disasters. This is in keeping with its mandate of securing the well-being of all Kenyan children and supporting the government's efforts to keep all children in school.