Kenya: Tanzanian Faces Arrest in Fraud Case Against Midland Hauliers Directors

A magistrate has ordered Kenyan police to liaise with Interpol to arrest and fly to Nairobi a director of transport company, Midland Hauliers, who is wanted to answer to charges in a Sh706 million bank fraud case.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate David Ndungi Wednesday ordered that Gaurav Jayeshkumar Kotecha, who is a Tanzanian citizen, be arrested from London where he is allegedly undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

Mr Kotecha and his British co-director, Jayesh Kumar Prabhudas Koteha, are charged alongside their companies, Midland Hauliers Limited and Super Hakika Limited, with conspiring to defraud Prime Bank Sh706.9 million by transferring mortgaged goods.

The mortgaged goods, which are heavy commercial trucks, were transferred from Midland Hauliers Limited to Super Hakika Limited.

The charge sheet states that on diverse dates between February 25 and April 29, 2019, at the offices of Midland Hauliers Limited (which is under receivership) along Kyang'ombe Road within Nairobi County, being directors and companies respectively with intent to defraud Prime Bank Limited of Sh706,989,273, they conspired, jointly with others not in court, to transfer mortgaged goods.

Transfer exposed loan

The prosecution, led by Abel Omariba, said the transfer exposed the loan advanced to Midland by the lender.

Mr Kotecha was required to attend court on September 29 but failed to show up, compelling the prosecutor to apply for a warrant of arrest.

He told the court that defence lawyer Nevile Amolo had stated in August 2021 that he would ensure Mr Kotecha attends court on Wednesday.

An earlier warrant of arrest issued on June 2021 was lifted when Mr Amolo submitted that Mr Kotecha had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to a London hospital.

But Mr Amolo argued it was not his duty to produce the accused in court since police had submitted that summons requiring Mr Kotecha to attend court had been served on him in London.

The defence lawyer said email service is not a legally acceptable method of effecting summons to a suspect to attend court.

"I cannot be asked to discharge the enormous task of producing my client in court for plea taking yet we have police officers, who draw salaries from taxpayers, assigned that duty. I did not make an undertaking," Mr Amolo said.

He denied that he had shown disrespect and mockery to the court, as claimed by the prosecutor.

Mr Omariba said the red alert travel ban issued by the British government on Kenya over the Covid-19 pandemic has since been vacated, and that people from the two countries can travel freely without any embargo.

In a lengthy ruling, Mr Ndungi said Mr Kotecha was aware that he was required to attend court on September 29 to plead to a charge of conspiracy to defraud Prime Bank Limited.

Served with summons

Mr Ndungi said Mr Kotecha was served with summons to attend court through his London email address presented to court by his lawyer on August 17, 2021.

The magistrate said Mr Amolo, who is an officer of the court by virtue of being an advocate, was believed and "his word was taken seriously from the bar".

The court upheld the prosecutor's submissions that Mr Kotecha had been properly served with summons to attend court electronically.

"During this Covid-19 era, courts have allowed service of pleadings and summons to be effected through email, WhatsApp and other electronic methods to avoid the spread of the deadly disease that has caused deaths of hundreds of millions of people world over," Mr Ndungi ruled.

The magistrate said he is convinced beyond doubt that Mr Kotecha was properly served with court summons and chose to ignore them.

He directed the case to be mentioned on November 5, 2021.

He also directed all the accused persons to attend court physically. The court further ordered Mr Kotecha to produce a Covid-19 certificate to show he is free from the disease.

Mr Kumar, who has been attending court, has denied seven counts and is out on bond since June when he was charged.