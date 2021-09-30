Kenyan Muslims Leave for Mecca as Saudi Arabia Relaxes Rules

Kenyan Muslims eyeing pilgrimage to the Holy City of Mecca can breathe a sigh of relief after Saudi Arabia relaxed a two-year ban on visiting holy sites.

Already, 20 Muslims left Kenya for the Umrah pilgrimage on Wednesday after the middle eastern country reopened some of the holy sites in Mecca on Sunday, citing a decline in new Covid-19 cases.

Umrah is a Muslim worship ritual which can be performed at any time compared to Hajj which is an annual pilgrimage, and is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Visiting of the holy sites was suspended in February for the second time by the Saudi government after a spike in coronavirus cases. Earlier in October last year, it had reopened the worship sites after a six-month ban before rescinding the decision this year.

Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (Supkem) North Eastern Coordinator, Sheikh Adhan Yunis said those travelling had been vaccinated fully and had proof from recognised health institutions.

He thanked the Saudi government, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son Prince Salman, the Kenyan government and Kenya's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia for coordination and ensuring that the trip was successful.

"Muslims faithful should now be aware that Mecca has been opened and they can go and perform Umrah," said Sheikh Yunis.