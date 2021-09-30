Kenya: Vihiga Queens Land Tough Champions League Group

Cecafa champions Vihiga Queens Wednesday were drawn against tough opponents in the inaugural Caf Women Champions League slated for November 5 to 19 in Cairo, Egypt.

Vihiga Queens qualified for the continental showpiece after beating Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 2-1 in Nairobi on September 9 in the final of Cecafa Women Club Championships to book the sole slot reserved for the region.

In the draw conducted on Wednesday, Boniface Nyamunyamu's charges were drawn in Group "B" alongside River Angels of Nigeria, Asfar FC of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

River Angels have won the Nigerian Women Premier League seven times while Asfar FC are eight-time Moroccan Premier League champions.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamu told Nation Sport that the group is tough indeed but they are prepared for the challenge.

"We are having our match on the second day of the tournament and it is only a month and a few days away. We have been training at Kinundu stadium here in Vihiga and by November, I'm optimistic we shall have prepared well," he said.

"They are good and tough sides but we shall also work on our mentality because we also showed in Cecafa that we can beat talented teams like CBE who beat us in the first game. With good preparations we shall make it and shock some of the biggest teams in our group," he added.

Vihiga Queens' opening fixture will be against Mamelodi Sundowns, then Asfar before finishing their group ties against River Angels.

Group "A" comprises hosts Wadi Degla (Egypt), AS Mande (Mali), Malabo Queens (Equatorial Guinea) and Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals with the final scheduled for November 19.