Kenya: Another Firm Breaks Ties With Omanyala

Even as African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala casts his nets wide for sponsorship, a law firm that handled his doping case has terminated its contract with the athlete.

Apart from gaming firm OdiBets, Omanyala said he is yet to seal any deal with any company but disclosed:

"Talks are still ongoing. There is none as yet."

Omanyala spoke as SNOLEGAL Sports and Entertainment Law firm indicated in a statement that it had withdrawn their legal representation for Omanyala, who is now ranked second in the world this year in 100m.

On Monday this week, DBA Africa that had sponsored Omanyala since March this year also said it had ceased association with the athlete.

Sarah Ochwanda, who is the Principal Counsel at the law firm, disclosed that it was necessary to clarify the role they played for Omanyala.

Ochwanda explained that her firm provided Omanyala with legal, reputation management, Intellectual property management, PR and Communications services up until September 7 when they made a unilateral decision to cease representing him.

"We have not been involved in his decision-making since then and we commend our team for the tireless work they have done for Omanyala, which continues to bear fruit," said Ochwanda.

Ochwanda said they are particularly proud of their efforts in correcting false or defamatory narratives in the media about Omanyala's past Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

"This was through high-level lobbying which led to Omanyala's admission into the Olympics team, in setting up his initial communications and PR channels, in mediating and negotiating for fair and meaningful sponsorship opportunities," explained Ochwanda.

Ochwanda said her firm understood their assignment, and carried it through with the honour and respect deserving of any of their great athletes.

"However, we also understand when it's time to leave in order to allow our former client the space to grow and take charge of his own destiny," said Ochwanda, adding that they will continue to celebrate Omanyala's progress and successes and will always take pride in the strides he makes for himself and for Kenyan sprints.

Omanyala was banned for 14 months by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) after he tested positive for a banned substance on September 17, 2018.

Omanyala set a new African Record of 9.77 seconds when he finished second behind American Trayvon Bromell (9.76) during the Absa Kip Keino Classic on September 18, this year.

In a separate story carried by Nation Sport, Omanyala said he opted out of the DBA Africa deal since the sports firm was not registered with World Athletics.