Africa: Facebook-Backed 2Africa Set to Be the Longest Subsea Cable Upon Completion

2AFRICA
2Africa will connect 16 countries in Africa with the Middle East and Europe.
30 September 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Facebook announced on Tuesday that its 2Africa cable would now extend to over 45,000 kilometers with the addition of nine landings collectively dubbed the 2Africa Pearls. The subsea cable will directly connect three continents -- Africa, Europe and Asia.

The extension will see 2Africa become the longest subsea cable system in the world upon completion, Facebook said. It will best the current record set by the SEA-ME-WE 3 line that stretches 39,000 km and connects 33 countries across South East Asia, Middle East and Western Europe.

