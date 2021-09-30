Botswana National Day

document

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate all Batswana on the 55th anniversary of your country's independence.

This occasion presents an opportunity to reflect on our values and to recommit ourselves to building a better future for all. The United States greatly values our enduring friendship with Botswana and our shared commitment to democracy and human rights. We also commend Botswana for its constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability through the Southern African Development Community.

As we continue to jointly battle the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are building on a strong foundation developed over two decades of partnership to fight HIV/AIDS and strengthen global health security. Our bonds will grow deeper as we urgently address the climate crisis, and we are committed to working with Botswana to advance the Mega Solar project that will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and transform Botswana's energy sector.

In the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation, we send best wishes on this important day.