Tanzania: Mo Dewji Steps Down as Simba SC Board Chairman

Dar es Salaam — Businessman Mohammed Dewji has stepped down as Simba Sports Club's board chairman.

Dewji has been at the helm of the reigning champions for the past four years winning four mainland titles in successive seasons.

During the same period, Simba managed to reach the CAF Champions League quarter-finals twice and was ranked among the top 10 clubs in Africa.

Speaking on Wednesday Dewji said that he has taken the decision to his busy schedule which involves a lot of travel outside the country.

"I am always traveling abroad which makes me out of the club activities. We had a meeting with the board members and agreed to take the decision. I am not leaving the club and I will continue to be the team's investor as well as a member.

This is my life club; I will never leave until my last day in the World. I will continue to feature in all club activities as a member and investor," said Dewji.

He said the board of directors meeting agreed that Salim "Try Again" Abdallah will be new board chairman. Abdallah was vice-chairman of the club's board directors.