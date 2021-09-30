Tanzania: Family Narrates Last Moment of Deputy Minister Ole Nasha

Dodoma — WHILE grapples with pain and grief for losing their loved one, former deputy minister William Ole Nasha, the deceased's family on Wednesday narrated last moment of the polite lawyer.

The former deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Ole Nasha, died on Monday night in Dodoma.

Family Spokesperson, Edward Porokwa, during an exclusive interview with the Daily News, said during his last moment on Sunday the former minister and parliamentarian for Ngorongoro constituency was physically and mentally fit.

However, he added, on Monday night, he fell on one of the stairs as he was heading to his house at the popular area-Medeli, a place where lawmakers stay in the political and country's capital, Dodoma.

"Until Sunday, our brother was well and actually I was with him until Monday when he lost his normal energy only to realize that he was no more," he said.

On Wednesday during an interview, the family spokesperson said their family was still waiting for medical report to substantiate the cause of the 49-year old minister's death.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Jenista Mhagama, on Wednesday held a media briefing on how the departed minister would be accorded a farewell.

According to the minister, the last respects to the late Ole Nasha would be conducted today at Bunge grounds in Dodoma, after the ruling CCM and government leaders held a joint meeting over his death.

"The family of the late Ole Nasha has requested that he be buried in his village but before that, ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament and other government officials will have time to pay their last respect to our colleague," said Ms Mhagama.

Mr Ole Nasha died on Monday night in Dodoma, President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed the death but couldn't divulge more details.

He was also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Ngorongoro constituency on Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket.

"I regret to inform you ... William Tate Ole Nasha died in Dodoma. I would like to extend my sympathies to the speaker of the national Assembly Hon. Job Ndugai, members of parliament, his family and the citizens of Ngorongoro. May God rest his soul in peace," the president said in her twitter handle.

Prior to his death, Ole Nasha held a number of government positions including Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

His death came two months after the passing of Defense Minister Elias Kwandikwa.

The trained as a lawyer and legislator for Ngorongoro constituency, Mr Olenasha was born on May 27, 1972.