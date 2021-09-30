Tanzania: Katavi, Rukwa Regions Intensify Covid-19 Vaccination Campaigns

Mpanda — KATAVI and Rukwa regional authorities have intensified fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in their respective areas by deploying outreach approach.

Regional Commissioners of the two regions, Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko (Katavi) and Mr Joseph Mkirikiri (Rukwa) stated at different occasions on Tuesday that their regions have embarked on intensive campaigns to motivate more people get vaccinated in fighting against the pandemic.

RC Mrindoko said health providers in his region now visit worshipping houses including churches and mosques at which they vaccinate worshippers who are ready for vaccination.

Apart from that the health staff also move house to house to vaccinate those willing to do so.

She further said that last Sunday about 40 faithful got the jab while attending Holly Mass at Mpimbwe Catholic Church in Mlele District.

Ms Mrindoko further said that the outreach approach meant to sensitize citizens to get the jab.

It is expected that through outreach campaign by health providers meant to reach many people who are living far from the vaccination centers.

"Since the vaccination exercise launched in the region only 2,754 citizens have been jabbed. We have discovered that many people are willing to get the jab voluntarily but they are living far from vaccination canters.

"I advise those already vaccinated to continue adhering to all COVID-19 preventive measures because vaccination does not prevent transmission, but makes a person immunized to the disease," added the RC.

Equally, the Rukwa RC Mr Mkirikiti has d directed local leaders to sensitize people in the areas.

The RC issued the directive recently while opening the Rukwa region primary health committee held recently.

" I want to see local government systems from village, street and ward chairpersons and division officers being imparted with skills and knowledge to enable them to sensitize people in their areas on the importance of vaccination so that more people could turn out in large numbers in vaccination centers to get the jab" emphasized the RC.

He asked the citizens to turn out in large number in vaccination centers, assuring them that the vaccine is safe.

Initially, the Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Boniface Kasululu said the region received 20,000 vaccines of which 4,000 people have been vaccinated voluntarily.

"The life span of the COVID -19 vaccine that the region has received will expire on November this year, therefore all of us including politicians and religious leaders have responsibilities to sensitize Tanzanians to get the jab being the way to prevent the spread of the pandemic " noted the RMO.

In efforts to reach out to many people the RMO said the region has a plan to train health providers at council level who will sensitize people to get the jab.

Chairman of Religious Leaders Peace Committee, Evangelical Lutheran Church Tanzania (ELCT) Diocese of Tanganyika/Rukwa, Rev Bishop Ambele Mwaipopo said the issue of sensitizing people to turn out in large number is paramount in efforts to rescue the nation against the spread of COVID -19 pandemic.

"This is a wakeup call and big challenge to us leaders. Since we received the vaccine free of charge we should make sure large number of people get the vaccine in a bid to intensify fight against the spread of the pandemic" explain Rev Bishop Mwaipopo.