Zimbabwe: Amapiano Giants to Rock Vic Falls Carnival

South Africa's trendy amapiano music giants Dj Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Sha Sha and 'Jerusalema' hitmaker, Master KG are set to headline the Vic Falls carnival.

More acts included on the star studded line up are yet to be revealed.

Organisers have released new dates for the 10th edition of Africa's biggest music carnivals hosted by the resort town after it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high-octane festival will now be held from the 29th of April to 1st of May.

Revelers will be treated to an adventurous experience at one of the majestic Seven Wonders of World.

Tickets are pegged at US$90 (3 day pass), US$65 (2 day pass) and US$50 (1 day pass) for general admission. VVIP package is going for US$795 and VIP package for US$595.

An itinerary released by the carnival organizers reads, "for the Grand Opening night of our 10th Edition Carnival, we kick off celebrations with the Amapiano Kings and Queen - DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha. Start your Carnival Experience early with a night of the best in live Afro beats and Amapiano.

"After a fun-filled day in Vic Falls National Park, where one can take part in a host of adventure activities, dance the night away with 'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master Master KG and a host of other top Artists and Performers at our Electric Safari Experience.

"We will be ending off the carnival with a Secret Picnic Bush Party. Expect laid-back vibes with various Live Acts on the day, as well as delicious local cuisine and craft brew. What better way to celebrate the last day of our Carnival Experience than with a Sunday feast?"

Activities include sunset cruises, zip lining, canoe safaris, bungee jumping, helicopter flights, white water rafting, gorge swing, canopy tours among others.

Festival goers get a 10% discount on all adventure activities.