Tanzania: Kinene Village, Mkuranga Finally Gets a Primary School

Pwani — A team of education stakeholders and experts is needed to support the improvement of education standards at Maaeyinene Primary School in Mkuranga district.

This was said by the Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdallah Ulega at the handover ceremony of Kinene Primary School.

"I am asking you the district education officer to make sure you bring on board a number of qualified education experts and stakeholders that will help the growth of this school which we are handing over today," said Ulega.

He said that he understands the infrastructural challenges in the district and the government is working hard to construct roads that will help children next to Kinene village access quality education.

Maryvonne Pool is the founder and CEO of African Reflections Foundation; she has been in the country for the past 37 years and has supported Mkuranga Tan community for the past 16 years.

"I am happy to be part of Tanzanian community and be able to contribute towards my community. In two years from now we will also help the construction of girls' hostels in Mkuranga, Kisarawe and Handeni," said Pool.

The foundation focuses of four mains areas namely Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, health care, access to education and livelihood.

The Kinene Primary School project is expected to provide quality education with better learning environment to over 300 pupils.

The school project includes classrooms, toilets, teachers' houses, and a water project.