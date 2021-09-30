Rwanda: Cabo Delgado - Rwandan Forces Help Pregnant Woman Deliver

Rwandan troops deployed to Mozambique's northernmost province, Cabo Delgado, are not only focused on fighting the terrorists in the restive region where they have been deployed for nearly three months now.

As the troops work to stabilize the area and restore the authority of the state, they are also engaged in humanitarian activities including provision of emergency medical care to civilians at their field hospital located in Afungi and other areas of operation.

On Monday, September 27, the RDF field hospital received a pregnant young woman and helped deliver her baby.

Zainabo Soumaile, 24, who is among the civilians who recently returned to their homes in Palma town, was brought in by volunteers working in an internally displaced people's (IDP) camp in Quitunda village, about seven kilometers away.

Soumaile had been in labor in the camp for two days without any medical help.

She arrived at the military hospital while very weak and clinically unstable.

The medical staff immediately took her to the operating room and after cesarean section, successfully delivered a baby girl of 3.2kg. The mother and child are in good clinical status and are still admitted and cared for the medical staff until their discharge, later.

The hospital established to help Rwandan troops in Cabo Delgado also receives and treats Mozambican police, military and civilian patients.

On Tuesday, the hospital also received a 10-year-old boy who got an injury from a grenade that exploded near Palma. The boy was playing under trees with his friends when he hit a grenade that exploded and mutilated both his legs.

Woman who was helped to deliver by RDF forces in Cabo Delgado.

Rwandan officers attend to a 10-year-old boy who fell victim to a grenade explosion.