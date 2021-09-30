Nigeria: Why Lagos Govt Cannot Sanction Offenders of Waterways Laws

NEW facts have emerged as to the reason the Lagos State Government cannot sanction and prosecute offenders of the State waterways laws as there has been a steady rise in the abuse of the laws regulating travel by the waterways at night.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that because of the state's inability to bare its fangs on offenders of its laws, the development has further emboldened more people to break the waterways laws of the state.

Vanguard Maritime Reports learnt that the agency is not able to sanction offenders because most of the boats breaking the law belong to officials of the state's waterways agency, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, an allegation the General Manager of the agency, Damilola Emmanuel denied.

He said: "I am sorry, that is just a claim which I strongly refute, being a journalist, you have to verify facts, people can say anything, that is definitely not true at all.

"For me, it is a problem, anybody caught on the waters after certain time of the day will face penalty and we cannot be everywhere all the time.

"We rely a lot on whistle blowing as well as any vessel travelling at time night is doing that at its own risk because it s not that the waterways or channels are lighted up at night."