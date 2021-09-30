Nigeria: October 1 - Group Launches #IndependenceDayChallenge With N250,000 Grand Prize

A group under the auspices of We2geda has launched an online challenge tagged "#IndependenceDayChallenge" to commemorate Nigeria's 61st Independence.

In a statement signed Wednesday, the group said; "the online challenge tagged, 'My Nigeria Independence Day Challenge', will present Nigerians with the opportunity to win a cash prize of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000.00) for the Grand Winner, while ten other runners-up would win Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000) each".

On the rationale behind the #IndependenceDayChallenge, Mr. Ibrahim Abdulkarim, the Convener of the Initiative explained that "there are quite a few dismal representations of Nigeria online, and their aim is to reflect a little bit of the positive side of being Nigerian while provoking Nigerian to believe in their dreams".

According to him, the 'My Nigeria Independence Day Challenge' which will hold strictly online will task contestants to answer any one of five questions in a recorded video of not more than 10mins. The questions include:

If you were the President of Nigeria, what would you do?

What is your ideal Nigeria?

What do you like about Nigeria despite all the problems?

What is the Nigeria of your dreams?

What is stopping you from achieving your dreams in Nigeria?

The group stated that entries will close at 12.00am on Thursday, the 30th of September, 2021 and winners will be announced on Friday, the 1st of October, 2021.

"All video entries must be submitted either on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #WE2GEDA & #INDEPENDENCEDAYCHALLENGE and the We2geda social media accounts @we2geda on Facebook and @officialwe2geda on Instagram must be tagged to participate," the statement read.

They also stated that multiple entries will be disqualified and contestants can post on both platforms but only one would be counted.

Vanguard News