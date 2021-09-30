Nigeria: Mike Truth Set to Hit Airwave With Define EP

Seasoned gospel artiste and businessman, Mike Truth Adeyemo, is set to drop his next music project - the 'DEFINE' EP.

Mike Truth Adeyemo also known as Olumuyiwa, said the new musical project is aimed at propagating the message of the gospel of Christ in cities and villages across Nigeria, particularly in his home state of Ekiti.

'DEFINE' EP, according to the singer, promises to be yet another hit project after the success of his previous two projects- 'Hallelujah', his debut single and 'Bigger Man', his second work.

Born on August 25, 1983, in Lagos, Nigeria, Mike Truth Adeyemo is a Nigerian singer and businessman, with bias for gospel music along side his main business being Truth Records and WTL Investors Inc.

For his early life, Adeyemo moved to Maryland, United States, when he was 15. He went to Duval High School. He then proceeded to Bowie State University, Prince Georges Community College, UMUC, and the University of Phoenix.

He started his music career when he joined Anglican Church Imesi-Ekiti's Choir. In 2004, he started a music label called Jill Entertainment. Slim-Mo joined the label and in the following year, Adeyemo and Slim-Mo teamed up to record an album, titled 'The Struggle'.

He later founded Jill Inc., a marketing and promotion compan, a sub-division of Jill Entertainment. The clientele included Young Buck from G-UNIT, Jamaican artiste Lady-Saw. The company however failed to survive the 2008 economic recession.

Adeyemo started WTL Investors Inc. It had the subsidiaries WTL Wireless Solutions, WTL Tags and Title, and WTL Pack and Ship. He founded Truth Records in Nigeria and signed four underground artistes. Adeyemo signed himself under the record label as well after which he released his debut single, "Hallelujah", under the stage name "TRUTH". He sang the song with Samklef, a Nigerian producer and singer. He released another single, "Bigger Man".