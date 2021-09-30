Nigeria: N60bn Suit - I'll Withdraw Case If You Tender Public Apology, Ortom Tells Akume

Makurdi — Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume to tender a public apology to him over the unsubstantiated allegations he levelled against his person at a press conference in Abuja if he must withdraw the case.

Governor said he had also constituted a committee to probe the tenure of Senator Akume as governor of the state assuring that he would file a case against him through the anti graft agencies at the end of the exercise.

The Governor filed a N60billion suit against Senator Akume over his allegations at the said press Abuja conference where he was said to have among others accused the governor of diverting public funds, creating a militia and encouraging communal conflicts in the state.

The Governor gave the condition yesterday in Makurdi after an appeal by Second Class traditional rulers of Tiv extraction who requested that he withdrew the suit.

He explained that the allegations Akume levelled against him were weighty and the honourable thing to do was to give the Minister an opportunity to prove the allegations in a court of law.

The Governor however hinted that "in order not to disappoint you the traditional rulers, the Minister should recant his position through another press conference and tender an apology for his actions."

He stated that it was ridiculous for the Minister to have called on security agencies to come and retrieve cutlasses and den guns in the hands of farmers without mentioning the Ak-47 and other sophisticated weapons in the hands of militia herdsmen.

Governor Ortom hinted that "I have already constituted a committee to probe the administration of Senator Akume as Governor and I will file a case against him at the anti-graft agencies after the findings."

Earlier, spokesman for the traditional rulers, Chief Daniel Abomtse appealed to the Governor to withdraw the suit while he also called on the Senator to recant his allegations against the Governor.

The traditional rulers condemned the call for the dissolution of democratically elected government in Benue State or the truncation of same under any guise.

They frowned at attempts to change the narrative on the killings in Benue for political gains, stressing that profiling Governor Ortom as a tribal messiah who fans embers of ethnic bigotry was false and should be resisted by those who mean well for the state.