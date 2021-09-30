Gambia: UTG Orients 900 Intakes

The University of The Gambia on Monday 27 September 2021 at the school's Auditorium oriented 900 students as it recently concluded undergraduate degree admissions for the 2021 academic year.

The UTG senior management together with department deans within the university welcomed the new students and encouraged them to be solid participants in the university's extracurricular activities to enhance their capacities, build efficiency and effective networking skills.

Professor Prierre Gomez, the acting vice chancellor, in his opening statement, disclosed that the university would move to its permanent site at Faraba Banta in 2022.

He said moving to the permanent campus will surely give more room for expansion and possibly for the first time in the university's history, noting that there will be campus residencies that the students will enjoy before graduation.

According to him, the management is poised to create and sustain an enabling environment for students to succeed in their academic pursuits while in UTG. "There are structures that have been put in place to allow you to enjoy your stay."

He further revealed that UTG received more than one thousand applicants who want to enroll in the country's highest learning institution in various schools but 900 students were able to meet the criteria and are now enrolled as the September 2021 intakes.

"We have a functional directorate of students' affairs and alumni matters, a dedicated Students' Union and sub-associations that are your peers to help you through campus activities and academic-related challenges, deans and faculty officers in each school to attend to your concerns about your welfares and a listening and dynamic management team who will go extra miles to ensure your comfort while at UTG," he assured the new intakes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Momodou Lamin Taro, the registrar of the UTG, said amongst the university's goals is to also unify and mentor students and create a platform where they would be able to stand for the nation, develop it and defend it at all cost. "We come from different geographical and ethnic backgrounds, together we all represent the diverse and universal nature of the university where the main goal is pursuit of knowledge.

He added that diversity is not about how we differ but about appreciating and embracing each other's uniqueness and enriching ourselves with others' tremendous body knowledge and experience." Taro further urged new students to take their studies seriously and make a positive impact during their four year course.

According to him, as an adult, one must weigh the consequences of his/her individual and collective actions. What you do individually or collectively will affect your future.

Further to the new intakes, the institution's registrar said: "As you enrolled in UTG, you have done so as an individual and you are the only one who can protect your future. You should therefore never forget your individuality within the collective and do not let your individuality be swallowed up by the collective. Always think seriously about the consequences, to you as an individual of your collective decision," he advised.