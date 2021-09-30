Cote d'Ivoire: Bah Attends World Tourism Day Celebrations in Abidjan

Hamat N.K. Bah, the minister for Tourism attends the official World Tourism Day 2021 celebrations in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on 27th September 2021 along with Tourism Ministers from 12 countries, the biggest Ministerial participation for an official World Tourism Day celebration.

The day featured 1,500 participants, including representatives of international organisations and the private sector.

Political and business leaders united behind a common message of solidarity and determination to 'leave nobody behind' as tourism restarts and grows back as Global tourism reaffirms its commitment to making the sector a pillar of inclusive growth.

Opening the day, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stressed the sector's "commitment to inclusive growth so that tourism's restart brings hope for millions worldwide and ensures that everyone who has a stake in tourism also has a say in its future".