Cameroon-EU Cooperation - Parties Discuss Upcoming COP 26

Minister Felix Mbayu received EU delegation led by Philippe Van Damme on September 28, 2021.

Ahead of the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, received in audience some diplomats of European Union (EU) member countries led by the EU Ambassador, Head of Delegation, Philippe Van Damme. He was accompanied during the September 28, 2021 audience by the Spanish Ambassador, Ramon Ma Moreno, German Ambassador, Dr Corinna Fricke and Belgian Ambassador, Eric Jacquemin. France and Italy were represented by the Chargé d'Affaires of their embassies.

Talking to reporters after the audience, Philippe Van Damme said they exchanged views on a wide range of issues, but paying attention to the upcoming COP26 Summit to take place in Glasgow. "Indeed, we had an overview of all the EU member states present in Cameroon with the Minister. We talked about COP26 on climate change and health, how Cameroon and the European Union can work together. It is extremely important that we collectively prepare for that. We all know that in Paris, the Paris Agreement was reached as a result of extraordinary collaboration between the EU and its African partners. We will like to repeat that successful event in Glasgow in November," he stated. The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference is scheduled to be held between October 31 and November 12, 2021 under the presidency of the United Kingdom.

The Head of Delegation added that they also discussed the United Nations General Assembly with focus on human rights issues, international issues like the situation in Afghanistan and diplomacy in general.

On the situation in the North West and South West Regions, two years after the holding of the Major National Dialogue, the EU Head of Delegation said in his opinion, things have been done and more things can be done. He appreciated global efforts in seeking for peace, citing the recent Women's Peace Conference which was held in Yaounde.

Cameroon and the European Union annually organise structural political dialogues in the course of which varied issues of common interest between the two parties are reviewed.