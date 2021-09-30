Sudan: Five Sudanese Security Officers Killed in Anti-Terrorist Raid

29 September 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Five Sudanese security officers were killed Tuesday in a raid against a suspected ISIS terrorist cell in the national capital Khartoum.

The General Intelligence Service (GIS), in a terse statement, revealed eleven members of the suspected terrorist units were apprehended while four others were at large.

The GIS identified the suspects as non-Sudanese but stopped short of identifying their nationalities. It said they hired houses in a Khartoum suburb.

The authorities added the security units that raided the hide-out came under fire and that five officers, including three non-commissioned officers, were killed in the shootout. Another security element was shot and wounded.

The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok issued statements commending the way the security dealt with the suspects and the heroism with which they confronted them. Both official commended the role of GIS in safeguarding the country against imminent threats.

