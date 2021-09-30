Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 8 Million Jabs Administered So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — 8,027,603 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, including 5,033,603 first shots and 2,993,749 boosters, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 3,806,263 and is as follows: 2,993,749 got two doses, 344,196 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 468,318 had one jab as they had been infected before.

The number of people registered on Evax.tn platform reached 6,316,884 on this date.

81,106 text message invites were sent on September 28, but only 38,461 people honoured their jab appointments.