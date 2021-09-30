Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 8 Million Jabs Administered So Far

29 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 8,027,603 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, including 5,033,603 first shots and 2,993,749 boosters, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 3,806,263 and is as follows: 2,993,749 got two doses, 344,196 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 468,318 had one jab as they had been infected before.

The number of people registered on Evax.tn platform reached 6,316,884 on this date.

81,106 text message invites were sent on September 28, but only 38,461 people honoured their jab appointments.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X