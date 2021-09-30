Tunisia: BCT to Host 1st Annual Conference On Development Economics in MENA

Tunis/Tunisia — "The Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) will host the 1st Annual Conference on Development Economics in MENA on December 1-2 under the theme: "Macroeconomic Policies: Innovation and Challenges during Uncertain Times."

The conference will be sponsored by the Regional Research Network of Central Banks in the MENA region and the World Bank MENA Chief Economist Office.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Carmen Reinhart, Vice President and Chief Economist of the World Bank Group.

A policy panel with Central Bank Governors of the region on the Independence of Central Banks in a context of high public debt chaired by Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, in on the agenda.

"Central banks have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate their effects through accommodative monetary policy responses in environments characterized by constrained fiscal policy and high public debt in the MENA region. This new environment opens numerous questions on how to design monetary policy under uncertainty," the BCt said.

"Indeed, the growing risk of economic disruptions, both in the region and further afield, underlines the need to devise effective monetary policies to enable MENA countries to prepare for, withstand and recover from disasters.

Furthermore, developments in fintech, blockchain, and digital currencies are offering both opportunities and challenges to central banks. By profoundly changing the world we live in, these innovations are forcing institutions like central banks to anticipate how high-tech financial solutions could enhance efficiency and outputs across a range of industries," It added.