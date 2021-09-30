Tunisia's Fruit Exports Up 70 Percent Compared to 2020

29 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's fruit exports edged up 70% in quantity exceeding 34,000 tons till September 28, compared to the same period in 2020.

These exports automatically increased in value by 44% and yielded revenues estimated at 83.1 million dinars (MD), according to the Interprofessional Fruit Group (Gifruits).

The Libyan market accounts for over 78% of the Tunisian fruit exports. These include watermelons (nearly 9,000 tons), peaches (7,312 tons), apricots (3,060 tons) and plums (2,382 tons).

Italy comes second, importing mainly watermelons from Tunisia (3,290 tons) and the UAE imports peaches (378 tons) and strawberries (293 tons).

The Tunisian exports to Libya more than doubled in 2021 (first 9 months of the year), from 11.8 thousand tons at the end of September 2020 to nearly 27 thousand tons in September 2021, according to the same source.

In value, exports to Libya rose by 81%, to exceed 45.2 MD.

