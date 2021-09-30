Tunisia: Olive Harvest Estimated At Over 60 Thousand Tons in Nabeul

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest is expected to exceed 60 thousand tons in the governorate of Nabeul for this season, according to the estimates of the Local Agricultural Development Authority (CRDA).

The production will consist of 56 thousand tons of olive oil and 4,170 tons of table olives, up 14% compared to the previous season, CRDA head Hamza Bahri stated to TAP on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the average production during the last five years had stood at 49 thousand tons shared between 46,570 tons of olive oil and 3,030 tons of table olives.

The governorate of Nabeul counts 49 oil mills with a total processing capacity of 2500 tons/day.