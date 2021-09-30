Tunisia: Pink October - Mammography Machines to Be Supplied to Kasserine, Gabes and Kebili Governorates

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry projects in partnership with the European Union, to provide the governorates of Kasserine, Gabes and Kebili with mammography machines as part of the "Essaha Aziza" program.

This initiative is in line with the Pink October event under the banner: "Breast Cancer: The earlier it is detected, the easier it is treated," according to an information note released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

Awareness-raising days will be organised in the concerned governorates to conduct screenings for the benefit of women in these regions, to schedule travelling caravans in all the interior regions in collaboration with the National Office of Family and Population and the local directorates and to design posters and brochures to raise awareness of the importance of breast cancer early diagnosis.

The Ministry pointed out the importance of early diagnosis to save the lives of people with cancer, and the need to ensure that an annual health check-up is conducted.

Breast cancer is the most common female cancer in Tunisia, according to the same source, as it accounts for 30% of women's cancers.

3,500 new cases were recorded in 2020. The incidence of breast cancer in Tunisia is 58.4 cases per 100 thousand women.