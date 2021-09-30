Rwanda: Rayon Sports Sign Malian Striker

29 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Malian striker Sanogo Souleymane, who has been on trial at Rayon Sports for the last two weeks, has signed a two-year contract.

The player signed after coach Djuma Masudi praised his performance in two friendly matches that the Blues have so far played. Rayon Sport defeated Musanze and AS Muhanga 1-0, and 3-1 respectively.

"We are delighted to confirm that striker Souleymane Sanogo has signed a two-year contract. Welcome Sanogo," Rayon Sports spokesperson Jean-Paul Nkurunziza said

The 2021/22 national football season will kick off on October 30.

Sanogo Souleymane joined other new players that include Essombe Willy Onana from Cameroon and Moroccan duo Rharb Youssef and Ayoub Ait Lahssaine from Raja Casablanca.

Rayon Sports also brought in several Rwandan players that include Isaac Mitima, Jean-Marie Vianney Muvandimwe, Trésor Byumvuhore, François 'Master' Mugisha, Mohamed Mushimiyimana, Bonheur Hategekimana, Isaac Nsengiyumva, and Justin Mico.

