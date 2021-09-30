South Africa: UCT Launches Portal to Highlight SDG-Relevant Research

30 September 2021
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an online portal dedicated to research relevant to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Highlighting the work being done at UCT to directly address the SDGs, it was launched at the recent virtual International Summit on the SDGs in Africa 2021, an event hosted by UCT.

Announcing the launch, Dr Linda Mtwisha, executive director: research, observed, "As our own Vision 2030 states, through research, UCT is committed to 'unleashing knowledge in and for Africa'. So, these established synergies between UCT's work, the SDG goals and [the African Union's] Agenda 2063 is significant, because they are critical in solving the continent's challenges with an understanding of local contexts, and in developing capacity, which will enable Africa to solve its own problems."

UCT contributes meaningfully to each of the 17 SDGs and welcomes opportunities for collaboration from other universities, national and local government, non-governmental organisations and civil society.

Explore the work UCT is doing to address the SDGs.

Read the original article on UCT.

