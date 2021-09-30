Eritrea: Training On Information Technology

Asmara, 29 September 2021- The Central Region in cooperation with the department of Statistics and Cartographic System organized training to 60 of its members including 34 females on basic information technology.

Speaking at concluding event of the training, Mr. Tedros Tekle, head of the department of Statistics and Cartographic System, said that the objective of the training that included computer technology, computer network security and computer maintenance was to upgrade the capacity of the staff members and address minor problems that could occur due to system failure.

The representative of the trainees said that the training they received will have significant contribution in facilitating their daily activities.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, on his part called on the trainees to upgrade their knowledge practically on the ground and play due part in the effort to provide timely and efficient administrative service,