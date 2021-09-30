Tunisia: Saied, Merkel Hold Phone Call

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Wednesday, had a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The measures that will be taken by the Head of State to ensure the next step be based on the law and truly reflects the will of the people were discussed at the call, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic gave the German Chancellor an overview of the situation in the country, reaffirming the commitment to move forward in enforcing the law, reads the same source.

The phone call was also an opportunity to place emphasis on the relations between the two countries and Germany's willingness to support Tunisia.