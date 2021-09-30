Tunisia: Kais Saied Holds Phone Call With OIF President

29 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Wednesday, had a telephone call with Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo.

The phone call focused on several issues, namely the next Summit of La Francophonie, the Presidency said in a statement.

Louise Mushikiwabo said she will visit Tunisia very soon, according to the same source.

The 18th Summit of La Francophonie is scheduled for next November 20-21 in the Island of Djerba. It will be themed "Connectivity in Diversity: Digital Technology, a Vector for Development and Solidarity in the French-speaking world".

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X