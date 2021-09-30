Tunisia: Kais Saied Holds Phone Call With OIF President

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Wednesday, had a telephone call with Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo.

The phone call focused on several issues, namely the next Summit of La Francophonie, the Presidency said in a statement.

Louise Mushikiwabo said she will visit Tunisia very soon, according to the same source.

The 18th Summit of La Francophonie is scheduled for next November 20-21 in the Island of Djerba. It will be themed "Connectivity in Diversity: Digital Technology, a Vector for Development and Solidarity in the French-speaking world".