Liberia: New Salon Places Spotlight On Children

Monrovia — After a search for a child friendly Salon across Monrovia failed, Ora Barclay Keller decided it was time to establish the Le Mirage Kids Salon and Spa. The new Salon, located in the Thinkers Village Community in Paynesville City, was formerly dedicated on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

On top of the regular Salon experience, Mrs. Barclay-Keller envisions Le Mirage to becoming a premium one stop beauty house that provides a space for parents to appreciate the beauty of their kids and create a bond.

She explained that the dream of establishing a Salon exclusive for children started two years ago when she took her daughter at a famous Salon to get her hair braided. "From the communication, the patience and service, I did not see the connection from the Salon and my child", she said. And to make matter worse, some of the conversations that took place in the Salon were not even Kids friendly. "The environments at some of our Salons are not Kids friendly", she stressed. "It is almost unlikely to find a service specifically for Kids and that was what drew my passion to establishing this venture", she noted.

In addition to other services, she said, Le Mirage Salon and Spa will promote fun, excitement, creativity, and a safe environment where kids can finally be kids and embrace their natural hair.

She said it will also be a one stop shop for parents and their kids. "We are trying to create not just a customer base but a family and community where children and parents can meet and create a bond have a conversation with their kids whilst their hair is been done".

The hair journey, she added is not a one-time thing. But it is a process where parents will understand the needs of their children's hair and physical body. "We want kids to feel like Kings and Queens. We do and promote natural hair for the kids".

Cutting the ribbon to the new facility, Madam Brenda Brewer Moore expressed excitement over the new facility. "I feel like I am a proud shareholder even though I do not own shares in this venture". For her, the idea, scene and seeing it bursting into manifestation was just so unique and exciting. "Many times we do not have many child friendly spaces around Liberia. Even if you want o tale your kids out for treat, the spaces are not child friendly", she said.

In her remark, Madam Lovette Jones, a parent who had brought her daughter to get the first braid said the news of the opening of the Salon was liberating. "Most times, I do not take my children out to do their hair because I can't find any. I usually call people to come and get my Kids hair fixed. So this Salon has got so many days in the future to deal with me".