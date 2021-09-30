Liberia: Council of Churches Cautions Yekeh Kolubah Against the Use of Invectives On the Presidency

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), through its President Bishop Kortu K. Brown, has raised red flag against Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah over his continuous and boastful use of profanities and derogatory comments against the Liberian Presidency at his will and pleasure.

Since the inception of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government of President George Manneh Weah, Representative Kolubah has been very vocal and abusive in his utterances against the Liberian Chief Executive.

He is on record for continuously accusing President Weah of allegedly amassing wealth illegally, wining, dining and shielding criminals in his government, condoning secret killings, having stake in the missing L$16B and the US$25M for the mop up exercise, and showing no real interest towards finding solutions to problems confronting less fortunate Liberian citizens, among others, but he has not been able to provide evidence or discuss these issues without using invectives against the President and some of his closed confidantes on a single day.

Representative Kolubah's habitual attitude claimed the attention of his colleagues at the House of Representatives. He was suspended for two months by the House Plenary following a probe launched into his consistent outburst and the use of profanities against President Weah.

But the decision taken by the lawmakers appears like "wasting water on duck's back", as the CPP lawmaker who just returned to the country from Ghana, last week used multiple derogatory adjectives and further accused President Weah of being the mastermind behind the withholding of his salaries and benefits due him as a sitting lawmaker.

But speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa at his residence in Brewerville, outside Monrovia on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Bishop Brown urged Representative Kolubah to desist from making "extra institutional insinuations" against the country's Highest Office.

He noted that it is "unimaginable" for a lawmaker to engage into "public insults" against the President of an entire nation.

He noted that though Representative Kolubah may have genuine issues against the government, or the presidency, he must make use of engaging those issues in keeping with the tenets of a good democracy.

"The LCC believes that the remarks made by Representative Yekeh Kolubah and extra institutional insinuations and public insults against the Presidency are childish, weak and it should not even be coming from a lawmaker. Any lawmaker-no matter what the grievances are should retrain himself/herself to the democratic governance and the rule of law".

Lack real ideas

Bishop Brown pointed out that the consistent use of profanities and invectives against the Liberian Presidency by Representative Kolubah shows that he has no "real ideas" to engage the public.

He added that the Montserrado County lawmaker continues to play on the gullibility of the Liberian society to vent out his outbursts and abusive languages against the President

"No matter what the grievances are, you should be able to hold a civil conversation on a way we address national issues. The lawmaker's actions show that he lacks real ideas to engage the public square and so, he plays on a gullible society to appease his emotions".

Bishop Brown observed that the used of emotions to blindfold the gullible Liberian society over the years to satisfy the ulterior motive of a politician, has not taken Liberian politics anywhere, and as such, Representative Kolubah should change his style of politicking and civilly address the issues or his grievances, adding that, "I don't think anybody should hold his salaries".

He added that the depriving of a lawmaker or any other public officials' salaries for unjustifiable reasons will continue to tie or keep Liberia to the same place year after year.

He observed that the persistent used of abusive languages by Representative Kolubah also sends a wrong and negative signal to the youthful population as well as the students' community.

He added that youths and students would copy the Montserrado County lawmaker's style of politicking if he fails to desist immediately.

"Students will start to challenge the teachers by using vulgar languages against authorities because, a lawmaker is doing that. This is not a good example for our society, communities and our young people coming up.

Challenges

Bishop Brown noted that though the Weah led-government has not adequately performed in some sectors, no politician should use the situation to continuously vent out invectives or profanities against the , his family, or his corps of officials.

He said the mountainous difficulties confronting Liberia and its citizens cannot be addressed by politicians publicly using vulgar languages against those spearheading the country, but through civil exchanges and constructive engagements.

He warned that the LCC's position should not be misconstrued by anyone in the society.

Bishop Brown was quick to point out that the latest statement released is intended to ensure a peaceful political environment in the wake of the numerous challenges.

"The Weah led-government has performing challenge in many areas. But we don't address those challenges by continuously and publicly using vulgar languages against the President, his family, or anyone. How does that help anyone in Liberia or help to advance our developmental agenda".

"The Council of Churches rejects that and we are calling on Representative Yekeh Kolubah to desist in the interest of promoting a peaceful political environment".

Bishop Brown emphasized that Liberians have suffered over the years for the current level of democracy that currently exists in the country, and as such, it remains binding upon everyone, including those in powers, members of the opposition community among others, to work together to keep the country safe and peaceful.

Appeal

"We want to appeal for a civil, mature and responsible conversation. People listening to the radio, including our children in school-they want to listen to the issues not Representative Kolubah using abusive languages against the President".

"When our arguments are going to mature? When will it be about the roads, schools, hospitals, the issues that matter, including livelihood issues"? We have to ensure that we can redirect our politics".

Media blockout

For sometimes now, religious leaders and foreign dignitaries have either openly or secretly proposed a call for the Liberian media to take the lead in bringing an end to the continuous habit of Representative Kolubah.

According to them, the consistent used of profanities and invectives against President Weah by Representative Kolubah does not only bring shame and disgrace to the Liberian leader alone, but to the entire nation and all Liberians.

They want owners and managers of media institutions operating in the country to compel Representative Kolubah to address issues at his called press conferences, instead of denigrating the office of the Presidency and tainting Liberia's image to the outside world.

According to them, owners and managers of various media institutions should request their assigned reporters not to hesitate by walking out of press conferences called by the CPP lawmaker, and subsequently institute a block out on the office of Representative Kolubah if he fails to conduct himself in a civil, responsible and mature manner whenever he appears on national radio, television or other platforms to express his grievances or speak to national issues.