Egypt/Liberia: Lone Star Delegation Arrive in Egypt to Honor Friendly

Monrovia — A 32-man Liberia Football Association (LFA) delegation have arrived in the Northern African State of Egypt ahead of a friendly encounter with the Egyptian national team.

Lone Star will face the Pharos of Egypt at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on 30 September.

Liberia will use the match to prepare for their back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde in October.

Coach Butler is unable to invite foreign-based players because the FIFA window, which obligates clubs to release their players called-up for international duties, runs from 3-13 October.

The team began training at the Samuel Kanyon Doe sports complex practice pitch in Paynesville on 20 September.

The LFA delegation departed Monrovia on September 28,2021 onboard an ASKY airline.

According to a September 28 release from the LFA the delegation to North Africa is headed by LFA President Mustapha Raji and includes Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie, Nimba Kwado President Tomah Seh Floyd, Jr. and LFA media manager Danesius Marteh.

Others are head Peter Butler, deputy coach Christopher Wreh, goalkeeping coach Sunday Seah, physical trainer George Gebro, administrative manager Sebastian Collins, team doctor Torsou Jallabah, medic Boakai Abu Kamara and equipment manager Tommy Johnson.

Players include LPRC Oilers goalkeeper Alpha Eshaka Jalloh and defender Ben Benaiah and striker Van Dave Harmon, who is on trial in Egypt.

The delegation will return to Monrovia on 2 October.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Alpha Eshaka Jalloh (LPRC Oilers), Tommy Gbayeh Songo's (LISCR FC) and Morlik Keita (Mighty Barrolle)

Defenders: Teah Baysah Dennis, Fred Gaye and Prince Kennedy (Monrovia Club Breweries); Sampson Kargeoh Dweh and Ben David Benaiah (LPRC Oilers) and Alvin Maccornel and Carlos Kofa Williams (Watanga FC)

Midfielders: Julius Echo Quellie and Frederick Dennis (Tony FC); Fred Brooks (LPRC Oilers), Kelvin Barclay (Watanga FC), Sam Jackson (LISCR FC), Benjamin Jerteh Sackor (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Edward Ledlum (Bea Mountain)

Forwards: Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers), Joseph Melto Quiah (LISCR FC), Divine Roosevelt Teah (Massa youth football club) and Van Dave Harmon (on trial in Egypt).