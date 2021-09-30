Liberia: INCHR Reacts to Solicitor General's Allegation That It's On a Smear Campaign Against Officials of Government

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Right (INCHR) has sharply reacted to the Friday, September 24 edition of the Independent Newspaper publication in which the Commission was accused by Solicitor General, Syrenius Cephus of making statements in respect of the conduct of certain official of government.

Responding to the Solicitor General's statement, the Chairperson of the Commission, Cllr. Demoster Brown said, INCHR is an independent and non-political human rights institution with a mandate to protect and promote human rights throughout the country.

"The INCHR call is in line with 2005 Act of that created the Independent Natioknal Commission on Human Rights to draw the government attention to human rights violation in any part of the country," Cllr. Brown said.

Cllr. Dempster reminded Cllr. Cephus that the Commission will not be deterred by falsehood and misstatement of facts and hyper-counter claims geared at suggesting that INCHR is on a smear campaign to damage the reputation of government officials.

According to him, the Commission's Wednesday, September 22, press statement drew government attention to a multiplicity of human right issues and incidents affecting the daily lives of the Liberians.

Among other issues raised, he said the Commission addressed persistent disappearances and mysterious deaths of peaceful citizens, including alleged ritualistic killing of vulnerable women and children.

"There is a need to put an end to such action where necessary, and the prevention of such violation," he added.

He believes that Commission is acting within the confines of its official mandate, to remind government to investigate occurrences or allegations in the contest of State obligation as contained in Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"Pursuant to such mandate, the INCHR reminds Cllr. Cephus that mysterious deaths and disappearances are core human rights issues that violates the fundamental rights of Liberians," Cllr. Brown stated.

At the sametime, the INCHR has reaffirmed its mandate to protect and promote the rights of Liberians and residents throughout the fifteen counties and to lift the image of the country by contributing to a human right friendly environment.

Cllr. Brown further maintained that these violation is now creating fear and restricting the movement of people in the country as well as violation of international right.

He believes it was time that government put in place mechanism to immediately curb violations in the country.