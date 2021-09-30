Liberia: MOCI/UNDP Commence Cash-for-Work Program in Cape Mount

Monrovia — Twelve (12) communities in Grand Cape Mount County have received assorted tools to jumpstart a cash-for-work program for 400 women, youth & persons with disabilities.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) turned over the tools recently in Grand Cape Mount County.

A Livelihood Project led by the Ministry of Commerce & supported by UNDP Liberia and its Partners provides short-term employment for vulnerable groups.

With its initial launch in Grand Cape Mount County, each beneficiary selected for the cash-for-work program will receive US$125.00 over a 25-day community service project in targeted communities in Bo Waterside, Tiene, Sinje, Medina, Fahndon, Thee, Tosar. Sembehun, Robertsport, Latia, Bomie and Falie.

They will use the tools, which include cutlasses, wheelbarrows, shovels, gloves, boots, and other implements for communal farming, repair of damaged bridges, temporary patching of potholes along the roads, side brushing, and cleaning of their communities to improve local infrastructure and access to farms and markets.

The Livelihood Project targets seven counties-Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Montserrado, Nimba, and Sinoe.

It will use cash transfer programs to improve the socio-economic status of vulnerable populations and promote community ownership with the full participation of citizens in various projects.