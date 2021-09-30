Liberia: LIPRIDE, ACTIONAID Hold Policy Dialogue On Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Monrovia — LIPRIDE with support from ACTIONAID Sweden has concluded a policy dialogue with partners on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in Liberia.

The dialogue was triggered by a social impact audit report which commenced since 2018 on assessing progress of SRHR services in four counties. Those counties include Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa and Bong.

Giving the overview, LIPRIDE coordinator Maxwell Mambo indicated that the dialogue was intended to seek partners opinion on the social audit report and as well solicit possible recommendation to advance achievement in SRHR issues in Liberia.

Maxwell noted that the survey report is a tool to help prepare advocacy engagements with policy makers or actors to effect change around issues relating to key populations in Liberia.

Making the presentation, Evans Adofo, Stop Aids in Liberia Executive Director pointed out to partners that the survey report target 252 respondents in the 4 targeted counties. It stated that the survey found that though condoms and lubricants are available to key populations but stigma and discrimination remains high.

Evans noted that respondents mentioned Access to Justice, Access to information for accessing Justice among key population remain a challenge as suppression of Human Rights due to sexuality is high.

"Most of the respondents said that they are not knowledgeable about a court in their Community where they can seek Justice while others said they don't have money to hire a lawyer or state prosecutor to pursue rights cases. This points to the fact that more education needs to be done. Also, Respondents said the Police are most times partial when it comes to key population issues," Evans noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Social Audit report, among other things, recommended training of key stakeholders including Court Officers, Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on human rights; the provision of full SRHR packages at all facilities as well as the enactment of laws that protect all irrespective of sexual orientation.

Panelists during the dialogue stated that more needs to be done in achieving progress for SRHR issues, particularly pointing to the report.

The Panelists mentioned that Law Enforcement Officers especially the Police must continuously discharge their duties void of partiality or sexuality.

During the general discussion and feedback session, partners recommended that there is a need for a non-discrimination policy to be enacted which will serve as a driving force for championing SRHR.

LIPRIDE is a civil society human rights organization that advocates for minority groups in Liberia.