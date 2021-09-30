Rwanda: We Are Ready to Fight for Ticket to World Cup-Ndikubwimana

THE national U-19 cricket team captain Didier Ndikubwimana has fired a warning to rivals that the hosts are keen to grab a ticket to the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup as the hosts open the qualifying campaign against Tanzania on Thursday, September 30, at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

The ICC U-19 WC Africa qualifiers, which kicks off in Kigali from September 30 to October 6, will attract five countries namely Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Namibia and hosts Rwanda.

Prior to the Tanzania game, Ndikubwimana said that he and his teammates have prepared well to fight for a place in the World Cup next year in the West Indies.

"We are ready for the tournament. We had enough trial games during the preparations and that's why we are ready to compete with anyone," the 18-year-old said.

One ticket to the 2022 World Cup is up for grabs prior to the qualifiers and head Coach Martin Suji warned Rwanda's opponents that, with the home advantage, his side is among potential candidates for the ticket.

"Before the tournament, we all have equal chances to win a place in the World Cup but we want to capitalise on support from our home fans during the tournament and fight until the last game," Suji said.

"It does not matter where you play. Yes we are at home but we are happy to be at home but Cricket is played on the oval. For me, it is good to play at home and if you can use the home advantage then every single game we are playing is like a final," he added.

After the Tanzania game, the hosts will play their second game of the qualifying campaign against Nigeria on Friday, October 1, at IPRC Kigali Oval before returning to Gahanga Cricket Stadium for a cracker against Uganda on Sunday, October 3.

Suji's side will close their qualifying campaign against Namibia at IPRC Kigali Oval.