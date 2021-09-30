Gambia: Barrow Asks Gambians to Avoid Tribal Politics

Addressing thousands of his supporters in Brikama at the SSP Football field during his on-going Meet the People's Tour, President Adama Barrow has urged Gambians to work toward nation building and desist from any form of tribal politics, claiming that it retards development.

"The government is committed to nation building as it is manifested in the on-going infrastructural development among other projects across the country. I want the country to meet other developed countries with tangible infrastructural development. For us to achieve these goals, we must unite and complement the efforts of the government," he said.

"My government will construct 1500 hospital beds in Farato. It will be the biggest hospital in the country and the sub-region. My administration will continue to improve the country's health sector."

He thanked the people of Brikama for the rousing welcome accorded to him, adding that it is clear indication that the people of Brikama and the country at large are ready to work with this government. He urged parties that back him for the forthcoming presidential election to forget about the past and forge ahead for the interest of the country.

Tribalism, he added, is not important in the country, saying: "What's important is for us to see the country first than any other issue. In fact, any political leader who is campaigning based on tribal issues will always be behind. Gambia belongs to all the tribes. If you remove one tribe from the rest, then there's no Gambia. I want to assure you that my focus is always the development of the country," he posited.

There's no party in the opposition, he claimed, that's bigger than the APRC, adding: "The APRC party sees the country first. Politics of tribalism will not benefit us," he stated, while promising that before 2023, each community in the country will have access to electricity.

He maintained that Serrekunda is the next place earmarked for construction if the on-going road construction in Banjul is completed, adding that the roads within Kombo will be constructed.

Amie Darboe, a native of Brikama urged inhabitants of the area to redouble their support for the Barrow government, saying: "We will not change President Barrow for any other politician, especially that of the United Democratic Party. Gambians want development and the president is bringing it to Gambians," she stated.

"We want the government to address the prices of commodities that are escalating every day in our markets. The Ministry of Trade should work in this aspect," Karamo Manneh said. Mr. Manneh also hailed the government for the provision of rice and oil among other items during the covid-19 pandemic, noting that the women of the area also need milling machines.

Sheriffo Sonko, the chairman of Brikama Area Council (BAC) said the country is enjoying rapid development under the leadership of President Barrow, while citing the developments being registered in Banjul and the Upper River Region.

"The Brikama Mini-Stadium is going to be expanded. Therefore, I want to urge the Gambians women to desist from violence. Anywhere where there's violence, women and children suffer. The country is enjoying democracy, hence let's try and safeguard it."

Bakary Badjie, the minister for Youth and Sports said youth development is among the top priorities of President Barrow, adding that the 20 million dalasis Youth Enterprise Funds initiative is a clear manifestation of the government's commitment in addressing all issues affecting our young people as well as creating employment opportunities for them.

Reacting to the recent protest of the Gambian Women's Lives Matters movement, health minister Samateh added: "I want to urge Gambians to be focused and not to listen to these people whose intention is to mislead them. For the past years of the Barrow government, we have witnessed rapid improvement in the health sector. In fact, the government has spent more than 300 million dalasis in purchasing health equipment among others."

Isatou Jiffinga Jarju, APRC national women mobiliser, and Ahmed Gitteh both thanked the people of Brikama for their rousing welcome.