Gambia: Fabu FC Convalesce in Gunjur Nawetan

29 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fabu FC on Sunday recovered in the on-going Gunjur nawetan after thumping Jujuba United FC 2-0 in their Group B fixture played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Fabu FC were keen to upset Jujuba United FC in the match to recover in Gunjur wet season biggest football jamboree after slipping to Kulukochi United 1-0 in their opening group match.

Ebrima Cham alias Mario gave Fabu FC the lead in the 5th minute of the match before captain Sulayman Janneh alias King Sol scored the second goal in stoppage time of the match to inspire Fabu FC to a resounding 2-0 victory over Jujuba United FC.

The victory earned Fabu FC second-place in Group B with 3 points after their convincing win over Jujuba United FC.

Jujuba United FC remained rock-bottom in Group B with 1 point following their 1-1 draw with Smarteq FC in their opening group match.

Kulukochi United FC maintained their winning form in Gunjur rainy season biggest fray following their 1-0 win over Argentina FC.

Kulukochi United FC remained top-spot in Group B with 6 points after winning their two opening group matches.

Argentina FC dropped to third-place in Group B with 3 points after their slender 1-0 defeat to Kulukochi FC in their second group encounter.

