Gambia: Samger FC Unveils New Head Coach

29 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Samger Football Club on Monday 27th September, 2021 unveiled former Gambia Armed Force, Real De Banjul and Latrikunda United tactician Mouhamdou Lamine Sy as the club new head coach following the demise of former head coach Sulayman Kuyateh.

Samger FC penned a two-year deal with coach Mouhamdou Lamine Sey widely called Elas Sy.

The signing ceremony was held at Chopshop restaurant along Kairaba Avenue.

Babucarr Sey, Samger FC's secretary general, said the coach is tasked with the responsibility of managing the affairs of the club for the next two seasons.

Mouhamdou Lamine Sy expressed delight for signing for Samger Football Club and thanked the club's management for their trust and confidence in him.

Coach Sy prayed for late Sulayman Kuyateh's soul to rest in peace, saying the late Kuyateh's dream was to see Samger FC promoted back to the first division league which happened.

He noted that a coach should always think positive likewise his players to ensure they achieve success.

He expressed confidence that with caliber of his technical backup and players, he is hopeful they would do well in the league.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X