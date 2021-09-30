Gambia: Samger FC Unveils New Head Coach

Samger Football Club on Monday 27th September, 2021 unveiled former Gambia Armed Force, Real De Banjul and Latrikunda United tactician Mouhamdou Lamine Sy as the club new head coach following the demise of former head coach Sulayman Kuyateh.

Samger FC penned a two-year deal with coach Mouhamdou Lamine Sey widely called Elas Sy.

The signing ceremony was held at Chopshop restaurant along Kairaba Avenue.

Babucarr Sey, Samger FC's secretary general, said the coach is tasked with the responsibility of managing the affairs of the club for the next two seasons.

Mouhamdou Lamine Sy expressed delight for signing for Samger Football Club and thanked the club's management for their trust and confidence in him.

Coach Sy prayed for late Sulayman Kuyateh's soul to rest in peace, saying the late Kuyateh's dream was to see Samger FC promoted back to the first division league which happened.

He noted that a coach should always think positive likewise his players to ensure they achieve success.

He expressed confidence that with caliber of his technical backup and players, he is hopeful they would do well in the league.