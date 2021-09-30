Gambia: Wrestler Serign Njie Alias Gaindeh Dies

29 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) has announced the demise of iconic wrestler Serign Njie who goes by his wrestling sobriquet as "Gaindeh".

Serign Njie who was in Kebba Jome wrestling club is said to have passed away on Sunday following a brief illness at Kaur in the Central River Region.

Sering Modou Faye, president of The Gambia Wrestling Association described his death as a great loss to Gambian Wrestling.

"This news is devastating and unbelievable. He died at a very young age and at the peak of his career," he added.

According to President Faye, Serign Njie was a very humble and down to earth man, adding that Gaindeh as he was fondly called was one of the few wrestlers practicing the traditional style of wrestling called "Roffo".

He finally said that Gaindeh's demise is a great loss to the wrestling fraternity in the country.

The body of Serign Njie was laid to rest on Monday morning in Kaur, Central River Region.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X